TYLER, Texas — The Tyler First Comprehensive Plan is the framework from details, goals, priorities, and recommendations for the future of the City of Tyler.

A key item mentioned in the plan is multi-use development, which means developing areas where people can have homes, offices and retail space all within walking distance.

"As we develop we will make sure that we have you know, diversity of housing types that really are attractive to all stages of the life cycle," Tyler Planning Manager Kyle Kingma said.

Over the last few months, two large projects both near West Cumberland Road have been approved by the city council for this specific type of development.

Before approval from the council, the city's planning department receives proposals for rezoning, which must be recommended by the Planning and Zoning Commission.

"Whenever we receive any development proposals, we do double check, or reference the comprehensive plan," Kingma explained.

A new project was approved by the commission Tuesday for a mixed-used center of 115 acres beside the land for the Genecov Group's project near Hollytree.

Residents have voiced concerns over both developments for safety, traffic, and speeding. Kingma says the city planned for development though.

"The city did build the Faulkner Police Substation a few years ago, to kind of anticipate this kind of growth in this area," Kingma said. "And also, there is a fire station that's under construction there at Cherry Hill."

The Tyler City Council will be voting on the 115 acres on June 26.