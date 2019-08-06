TYLER, Texas — The Garcia family loves boxing and it was only natural that after her brother Esai started training, Deja too would step foot in the ring.

"Her and her brother just it's natural for them," said Jennifer Garcia, Deja's mom.

She began training three years ago, at the age of 10 in Longview at the Distinctive Boxing Team.

"Train and train and train and then she goes sparring," explained her mom. "I mean, she's dedicated."

Deja's won many fights. her most recent accomplishment was her biggest, though. She won the Junior Olympic Regionals in Dallas.

"I was in her corner and I saw them raise her hand," said Esai. "It's a big achievement."

Because Deja had no other opponent, she was named the Boxing Junior Olympic Texas State Champion.

"It feels really good," said Deja. "Because mainly people you ask, like, what sport do they play? They're like soccer, volleyball or stuff like that, you know? So nobody really expects it."

June 23rd, she'll be competing for the national title in Madison, Wisconsin.

"I guess I got skills," she said.

This is just the beginning of Deja's boxing career,. She hopes to become a professional boxer.

"I want to go to the Olympics in 2024."

To help support the Garcia Family and Deja on their trip to Nationals, click here.