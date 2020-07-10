Tyler ISD Athletics cancels Tyler High School vs. Nacogdoches football games

The JV game schedule for Friday has also been canceled.

The Tyler High Lions football game with Nacogdoches, scheduled for Friday, has been canceled due to concerns of possible exposure of COVID-19 within the Tyler High School football program, Tyler ISD Athletics announced.

“For precautionary reasons and the safety of our players, coaches, and our opponent, this week’s games between Tyler High School and Nacogdoches have been canceled,” Tyler ISD Director of Athletics Greg Priest said. “We will continue to monitor the situation and adhere to our health guidelines.”

