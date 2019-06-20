TYLER, Texas — Tyler Independent School District Board Members answer some concerns regarding the closing of the Head Start program and the implementation of full-day Pre-K.

Tyler ISD Chief of Staff, Ron Jones, says the decision is for the betterment of the children. However, a parent whose child would have been a Head Start student says the decision made by district board members was bad timing.

Brenda Devaughn has a passion for children, she has worked in early childhood education for years. When her daughter turned four, she wanted to place her in Head Start knowing the benefits the program has to offer. She says she did not want her daughter to miss out on the opportunities.

"She's four, she's smart enough. But she needs some help before she actually goes into the school system," Brenda said.

RELATED: Residents voice concerns over ending of Tyler ISD's Head Start program

Before Monday night's board meeting, Brenda says her child had been accepted into the Head Start program for the 2019-2020 school year.

"I am an unconventional parent," Brenda said. "I have a four-year-old and I was there day one to get her signed up and trying to get into Head Start."

Prior to Monday's meeting, she called Head Start to confirm all of her ducks were in a row. It was not until the meeting when she found out her child's fate. Now Brenda's daughter may have to enroll in full-day Pre-K.

"Head Start helps us to find those things before they become a problem," Brenda explained. "I'm still thinking that once she gets in there, it's going to take a lot to keep up with what's going on."

Another topic up for questioning is the future for the caseworkers, but Tyler ISD says they have it planned out.

"As far as the caseworkers, their work will pretty much be the same. But, instead of working with Head Start, they'll be working with Pre- K students right now helping the district with the wraparound services that we will continue to provide for students," Jones said. "That will be a charge of caseworkers, coupled with our counselors, and principals and all other staff that we have in positions to assist with that."

RELATED: Tyler ISD board unanimously decides to replace Head Start program with full-day Pre-K

With the program coming to an end, Jones says 100% of Head Start employees will stay employed with Tyler ISD. Once parents apply for their child to attend Pre-K, they will begin a vetting process.

“All students three years, old four-year-old that are eligible for the program will be admitted to the all-day Pre-k program," Jones said.

Since Brenda did the Head Start application process weeks ago and her daughter was accepted. Now, she will have to see if her daughter will be able to attend the Pre-K program.

"I just hope that our kids can swim and not sink," She said. "It's definitely going to be an uphill swim for them, especially like I said, the ones who haven't even been in daycare. But you know, their parents qualified to get into Head Start. Now, they may or may not even qualify to get into Pre-K."

Click to view the Tyler ISD free tuition Pre-K requirements and the paid Pre-K requirements.