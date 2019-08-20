The Tyler Independent School District has earned a total of 45 distinctions in 2018, an increase of 13 from the previous year. It’s the district’s largest jump under the new Texas Education Agency accountability rating system.

“We’re extremely proud of the outcomes from the 2018-19 school year,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “Our students, teachers, principals, and parents are to be championed for the year they had, and we look forward to continuing our efforts in supporting successful student outcomes this 2019-20 school year.”

Distinctions are awarded based on high levels of achievement in four index areas: student achievement, student progress, closing performance gaps, and postsecondary readiness. These indexes are also used to determine if a school receives a 'met standard' or 'improvement required' rating. Distinctions can also be earned in the areas of reading/ELAR, math, science, and social studies (secondary level only). Each school needs to land in the top 25% across the state to earn a distinction.

The following are the campuses that earned academic distinctions.

Bell Elementary School, 5

Birdwell Elementary School, 3

Bonner Elementary School, 3

Dixie Elementary School, 4

Caldwell Arts Academy, 4

Ramey Elementary School, 1

Andy Woods Elementary School, 3

Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary School, 4

Moore MST Magnet School, 6

Robert E. Lee High School, 5

John Tyler High School, 1

Early College High School, 6

Assistant superintendent Rawly Sanchez says he believes a reason for the increase is due to students receiving help at home.

"I think it's a partnership between parents and the campuses,” Sanchez said. “I think parents know that obtaining a quality education in Tyler ISD isn't just a wish but I think they're realizing that it can happen. So they're partnering with us. I think they're realizing if I can just meet the school halfway, the school is going to do the rest."

