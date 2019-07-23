TYLER, Texas —

Tyler ISD's Board of Trustees held their monthly board meeting Monday night to address concerns and questions over its Head Start program.

RELATED: The Tyler Loop to host forum addressing TISD's Head Start and Pre-K program

RELATED: TISD: Head Start services will continue

“All kids deserve a shot at the good curriculum, that’s what we’re going for,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said.

The district wanted to give the community a better understanding of what Head Start would look like during full-day Pre-K. Assistant superintendent of schools, Rawly Sanchez explained all Pre-K students that qualify will receive wrap-around services.

“At the end of the day, it’s a Pre-K student. It’s going to be Pre-K and we’re going to give wrap-around services to all Pre-K kids,” Sanchez said. "Students will receive health screening and dental services and access to other community services. We are committed to taking care of Pre-K kids."

The Sanchez also insured teachers will receive the proper training to educate students and parents who may come from low-socioeconomic backgrounds.

“All kids have issues when they walk out the door and we want to make sure all teachers are understanding of that,” Sanchez said.

For the amount of space needed for all incoming students, the district predicts there will be 22 classrooms with 12 additional classrooms for Pre-K students. Some classrooms will strictly be for Head Start students and some will be merged. Sanchez added there will be ongoing professional development for teachers.

KYTX

During the public participation portion of the meeting, two out of three people voiced their concerns over the initial Head Start decision and transparency between the district and the community. Founder and CEO of the East Texas Human Needs Network, Christina Fulsom, says she is concern the issues that caused the initial closure, still exist.

Fulsom says she hopes future decisions made by the board of trustees is transparent. Another public speaker, Daniel Sells III, a former member of the Head Start Policy Council and parent of two children who participated in the Head Start Program, echoed Fulsom’s concerns.

Sells says there was never any transparency in how Pre-K will be implemented. He says caseworkers who lost their jobs still don’t know about their placement. With four weeks left of school, Sells doesn’t know which school his children will be attending.

“Families want to know what’s going on so they know how to be ready,” Sells said. “You’re causing unnecessary panic.”

Another issue addressed, was the search for a new Head Start director. The previous director, Stacy Miles, held the position since 2014.

“There’s a robust list of candidates to vet, but they are not in a rush," chief of staff Ronald Jones said.

The district also addressed how House Bill 3 will be budgeted. Tyler ISD reports teachers with 1 to 5 years of experience will receive a $2,500 annual increase. Teachers with 6 to 20 years of experience could see a $4,000 annual increase. Teachers with 20 plus years of experience would have a $3,000 salary increase. Board members say they hope reports will be finalized in August.

kytx

Superintendent Crawford ensures with about a month left until the upcoming 2019-2020 school year, parents will be given the information needed as soon as the district provides it.

To stay inform with the districts Head Start program process, you may visit Tyler ISD.