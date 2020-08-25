Tyler ISD continues 'Backpack Program' partnership with East Texas Food Bank

The program provides weekend and holiday meals for Tyler ISD elementary students.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD School Board members approved a partnership with the East Texas Food Bank's "Backpack Program". The organization provides weekend and holiday meals for Tyler ISD elementary students.

East Texas Food Bank Program Director, Tim Butler, is accustomed to providing meals for those in need in East Texas. Due to the pandemic, meals are needed now, more than ever.

"This particular program is meant to really feed the kids that are desperately in need during the weekend, which isn't all the kids enrolled in that National School Lunch Program," Butler said. "There are a lot of kids that are in need, particularly for this emergency food resource and we really anticipate more this year honestly. Unemployment rate is high, not only here in Tyler but across the nation, so all of those kids that are initially hungry, probably still are and then more so now."

To help meet this need for students, Tyler ISD School Board members approved the "Backpack Program" partnership agreement Monday night for this school year. The program provides easy-to-open food that doesn't require stovetop cooking.

"Last year, from August through March, which is when COVID hit, Tyler ISD had 15 elementary schools participating in the "Backpack Program" and they served over 11,000 backpacks within that time span," he said.

Students who are eligible can receive free or reduced cost lunches during the week. However, if students are missing meals over the weekend or holidays, they can pick up meals privately on Fridays through the program.

"Any parents that might be watching this and they think their child would benefit from the "Backpack Program", I would recommend talking to their school counselor," he said.