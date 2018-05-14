The costs associated with renaming Tyler ISD's two high schools will be significantly lower if done during the current renovations at both campuses, school board trustees learned during a workshop discussion.

That's because it wouldn't cost extra if the signs are ordered by the October deadline for the new signs. However, if the name change comes after that it could cost as much as $465,000 to order new signs for each of the high schools.

The board reviewed the analysis of costs associated with a possible name change for Robert E. Lee and John Tyler High Schools during the meeting Monday, but the item was for discussion only; no action was taken.

"I think we have a window here between now and October to gauge the want of the community," Board Member Aaron Martinez said. "We have an opportunity to show the community that we’re all inclusive. We educate every kid, regardless of what the cost is. We have to keep that in mind, that there are some kids who don’t appreciate it and don’t like it. They haven’t for years."

Several board members questioned if a name change was worth sacrificing goodwill with the community. Vice President Wade Washmon and member Trish Nation pointed to the community's support in passing the May 2017 bond package to rebuild the high schools.

Washmon also questioned whether the money associated with a name change could be better spent elsewhere. The cost of changing names and rebranding would come out of the district's general fund if not done during renovation.

"We’re making a decision that impacts more than 100,000 people," Washmon said. "Is it worth losing the confidence of our taxpayers?"

The bond package passed with 83 percent approval. 7,731 residents voted in that race, with only 1,327 voting No. The overall turnout for that election was 9 percent.

"I said, and still firmly believe, that I can understand why an African American child would feel awkward going to a school named after a confederate general," Board Member Andy Bergfeld said.

Bergfeld said it was also important to recognize that the history Lee is important to many community members and graduates.

"I was open for a discussion to (changing it to) a Tyler Lee and it not being named for a person," Bergfeld said.

Bergfeld noted that he had heard that naming the school just Tyler Lee was not enough of a change. Bergfeld said he is not certain the district can stand to lose the good will of those against changing the name.

"I would say right now, I think there is timing for everything and I learned this with the desegregation order," Bergfeld said. "In 2005 we sat around the table and met with members of the community. It seemed to me we could advance academics better without it, but that’s not how the community saw it."

Board Member Rev. Orenthia Mason urged the board to make a decision one way or the other. Mason said the board needed to take a vote at a future meeting and move forward with whatever the result is.

Superintendent Marty Crawford led the board through costs broken down by athletics programs, fine arts and facilities.

The cost for athletic programs could cost $250,000 per campus, which would cover equipment, uniforms, logos and branding if done all at once. The costs would be reduced over time if phased in with the normal cycling for uniforms.

The main cost for football would be away jerseys. Most of the home uniforms are branded with "Raiders."

With a phased in transition, that number could be as low as $100,000, Tyler ISD Athletics Director Greg Priest estimated.

The fine arts estimate came out to $300,000 for each campus, if done all at once. That number includes band uniforms, which make up between $75,000 and $95,000. Band trailers and instrument cases also would need to be rebranded.

The facilities component was broken down into several pieces.

The cast stone names on the front of the buildings would be the largest cost.

Costs included shop drawings, manufacturing cast stone for signage and installation. Orders for those would need to be made by October or it could costs the district far more.

Director of Facilities Tim Loper said those items wouldn't cost the district anything extra if ordered before that October cutoff. The district also would need to decide on new names before the October deadline.

If the district waits, the total cost could be $415,000 to $465,000 to order new signage for each of the high schools.

Costs to change logos at Rose Stadium would come to about $30,000 to remove the old mid-field logo and replace it. The signage at the stadium would cost about $3,000 for each school.

The school board does not have the legal authority to put the issue to a vote within the community, Board President Fritz Hager said.

No public comment section was included in the agenda. Tyler ISD typically does not open the floor for comments at workshops.

Hager said any board member can request an item be added to a future agenda.

Both Robert E. Lee and John Tyler high schools are undergoing near total renovations as part of a $198 million bond package passed in 2017. The renovations will see both schools gain a new academic wing and entrance. Robert E. Lee will be shifted south, with the front of the campus facing Shiloh Road and Donnybrook Avenue.

John Tyler will have its new academic wing built where the front parking lot sits. Both construction teams are in the process of doing site work for those wings. Construction at the schools is expected to wrap up by summer 2021.

Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium also is undergoing renovation, which has been broken down into several parts.

Opposing groups of community members brought the name issue up for discussion last summer. The group hoping to see the name of Robert E. Lee High School change has continued to maintain a presence at board meetings since.

More than 40 community members spoke at the first meeting, prompting the board to bring up a discussion of the matter in September.

© 2018 KYTX