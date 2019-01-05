TYLER, Texas — Tyler Junior College's board of trustees has named the sole finalist who will become the college's next president after a 21-day waiting period.

At the end of Wednesday's public meeting the college's board reconvened and voted to name Dr. Juan Mejia the sole finalist.

More than 80 men and women from around the country had submitted applications, which were then narrowed down to a field of just four finalists. The finalists each spent a day on campus last week interviewing and touring.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Tyler Morning Telegraph.