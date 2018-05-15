A Tyler man was arrested Monday for aggravated assault after he threatened a woman with a gun and subsequently shot the gun into the air outside his residence on Bonner Street.

Police were called to a residence on Bonner Street shortly before 9:30 p.m. to a report of a man firing a gun.

Police discovered Finist Brooks, 41, of Tyler had gotten into an argument with woman.

Brooks pointed a gun at the woman and threatened her. The woman took the gun from him and threw it out of a window, according to police.

Police said Brooks went outside to get the gun and fired the gun into the air.

Brooks was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was booked into the jail about 2:15 a.m., according to jail records.

Brooks remains in the Smith County jail. As of 11:25 a.m. Tuesday, his bond has not been set.

