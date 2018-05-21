A Tyler man was arrested for two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle stemming from a 2016 crash that left two children with incapacitating injuries.

Jose Martin Rodriguez Jr., was indicted on the charges in August 2017, but failed to show up for his arraignment.

The crash occurred on Farm-to-Market Road 14 on Nov. 20, 2016.

Rodriguez was driving north on FM 14 when he lost control of his Nissan Altima, according to a Texas Peace Officer's Crash Report.

The report said Lemuel Herbert Thompson, 44, of Melissa and his three passengers were traveling south on FM 14 in a Ford F-15 when Rodriguez lost control in a left curve and crossed into the southbound lane crashing into the F-150.

The report said Rodriguez was traveling at an unsafe speed and his blood alcohol content was .168, more than twice the legal limit of .08.

The crash report indicates Rodriguez and two children, a six-year-old and a three-year-old were taken to ETMC with incapacitating injuries.

The Thompsons were taken to Christus Mother Frances, according to the report.

Rodriguez was arrested Friday on an outstanding arrest warrant for the intoxication manslaughter charges, according to jail records.

As of Monday, Rodriguez is being held in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $100,000.

