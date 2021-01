James Edward Clement made a guilty plea for the possession of child pornography charge.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man who was found with 3,500 files of child pornography on his phone was recently sentenced to 10 years in prison.

He was arrested on July 9 last year, and has remained in the Smith County Jail since. He will receive 198 days of jail credit.