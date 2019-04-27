TYLER, Texas — A manufacturing company in Tyler is planning to lay off nine employees this summer.

Vesuvius USA-Tyler, located on Duncan Street, will lay off the employees on June 23.

The company notified the Texas Workforce Commission of the layoffs on April 18, according to information from the commission.

Federal law requires employers to notify officials of impending layoffs if they will affect a significant portion of their company or site.

