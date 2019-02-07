TYLER, Texas — Family and friends of Tyler resident, Carla Reese now have answers as to what led to her death nearly three months after she died.

Reese passed away on April 19. Those close to her claimed her death was caused by a staph infection she had received while getting her nails done at Glamour Nails salon in north Tyler. News of Reese's death quickly spread on social media after a video recorded by another customer showed a Tyler detective questioning workers at the salon, as part of the death investigation led by the Tyler Police Department.

Forensic pathologist, Danielle R. Armstrong, D.O. with Forensic Medical at Texas conducted Reese's autopsy. In the autopsy report, Armstrong concluded the mother of two died from natural causes, specifically diabetic ketoacidosis.

Diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) is a serious complication of type 1 diabetes and much less commonly, of type 2 diabetes. DKA happens when your blood sugar is very high and acidic substances called ketones build up to dangerous levels in your body.

Diabetic ketoacidosis is usually triggered by:

An illness. An infection or other illness can cause your body to produce higher levels of certain hormones, such as adrenaline or cortisol. Unfortunately, these hormones counter the effect of insulin, sometimes triggering an episode of diabetic ketoacidosis. Pneumonia and urinary tract infections are common culprits.

A problem with insulin therapy. Missed insulin treatments or inadequate insulin therapy can leave you with too little insulin in your system, triggering diabetic ketoacidosis.

According to the incident and investigation report from Tyler PD, the family shared with police that Reese received services at Glamour Nails salon during the week of April 1. They say she returned to the salon the following week to have her nails filed down after complaining about "discomfort from her middle left finger."

The report says on April 16 Reese was not feeling well and showed symptoms of fever and chills. She was taken to a Tyler hospital, where she was diagnosed with a staph infection to her middle left finger. Reese was also prescribed medication to treat the infection.

Three days later, Reese was found dead by family members in a shared Tyler home.

In the autopsy report, Armstrong listed no connection between the staph infection and Reese's cause of death. Instead, she added that obesity and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease contributed to Reese's death.

In response to the investigation's findings, Michelle Pham, the daughter of the owners of Glamour Nails, said to CBS19 in a message conversation, "We would like to keep the respect we have for the family involved in this investigation and hope they got their answers."

CBS19 has reached out to the family and friends of Reese on social media. As of now, we have not received a response.

While the staph infection is not listed as Reese's cause of death, to avoid contamination or infection, experts warn against receiving nail services if a cut, sore or open wound is present.

Customers with certain illnesses like diabetes or blood disorders should exercise additional caution when choosing when and where to receive manicure and pedicure services.