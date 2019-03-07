TYLER, Texas — Three days after being cleared of fault by the Tyler Police Department in the death investigation of 49-year-old Carla Reese, Glamour Nails salon in North Tyler is being fined by the state.

In a Notice of Alleged Violation sent to owners of the salon on June 14 from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR), it states the owner of Glamour Nails, Ngoc Le Tran, violated Texas statutes and/or rules outlined in the Texas Administrative Code during her last interaction with Reese.

TDLR opened an investigation into the salon at the request of the Tyler PD following Reese's death on April 19.

According to the notice, on May 2 a TDLR investigator visited the salon to survey the property and interview Tran about Reese's final visits to the salon. During the interview, Tran told the investigator that on April 1, Reese received a manicure, in which Tran served as the technician. Reese is said to have been a regular customer of the salon.

Tran continued in sharing that Reese returned to the salon on April 8, requesting the nail on her middle left finger be reshaped and cut back. The report notes that another technician performed the services during that visit. Then, on April 15, Tran says Reese returned to Glamour Nails and stated the same fingernail was now causing her pain. Tran explains she noticed the nail tissue surrounding the artificial nail was inflamed and swollen.

The remainder of Tran's interview is what led to the state issuing a penalty as a part of the investigation.

The 16 Texas Administrative Code, Chapter 83 states: "A licensee may not perform services on a client if the licensee has reason to believe the client has ads contagious condition such as head lice, nits, ringworm, conjunctivitis; or inflamed, infected, broken, raised or swollen skin or nail tissue ; or an open wound or sore in the area to be serviced."

Instead of following that code, Tran told the TDLR investigator she soaked Reese's hand in cold water, then removed the artificial nail from the affected finger with acetone. Acetone is not a product the laws and rules which govern cosmetologists recognize as acceptable for use on an open sore or wound.

Violation of this section of Tex. Admin. Code is a Class G violation, penalized at a minimum of $2,000.

In the same chapter of the code, it stated: "Blood can carry many pathogens. For this reason, licensees should never touch a client's open sore or wound. Powdered alum, styptic powder, or a cyanoacrylate (e.g. liquid-type bandage) may be used to contract the skin to stop minor bleeding, and should be applied to the open area with a disposable cotton-tipped instrument that is immediately discarded after application."

According to the notice, Tran did not use a disposable cotton-tipped instrument when applying the Acetone to Reese's inflamed finger. This is also considered a Class G violation.

Under the TDLR Enforcement Plan, the full penalty for the two listed violations is $4,000. If agreed upon and paid within twenty days of notice, Tran can pay a settlement penalty of $3,000 compared to the full amount. She also has the option to request a hearing to contest the allegations.

In a statement to CBS19, Michelle Pham, the daughter of Ngoc Le Tran, wrote the following in response to the fine:

"Here at Glamour Nails, we have been nothing but transparent about this incident about Carla Reese’s family from the beginning. First and foremost, we wash and sterilize our tools after every use and have never not once missed that step.

As mentioned in the document, my mother did perform the service on her already infected nail. Carla, who was a regular, came in and expressed that her acrylic nail was hurting due to the swollen finger and just wanted her nail to be taken off. So out of compassion, my mom just wanted to ease her pain and did as she asked.

With that being said, my mom recognizes her mistake and wants to remind and emphasize to other nail technicians to not make the same error that she did as she does not want anyone to go through what she had to with the events that came following this incident because of an honest mistake.

Again, we stand by our word and hope you choose to stand by us as well. We have greatly learned from this incident and we will continue to improve our business to be the best it can be and wish the best for Carla Reese’s family and friends."

Michelle Pham, Glamour Nails salon

