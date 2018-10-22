TYLER TEXAS — Tyler Police Department along with (DEA) Drug Enforcement Agency is hosting a Medication Cleanout Event. Just drive-up and drop off your unused and expired medications for safe disposal without getting out of your vehicle, located at Broadway Square Mall N/E Parking Lot Saturday, October 27, 2018 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

“No Questions Asked”

These drive-through events are free and allow you to turn in unused and expired medications for safe disposal. It is important to clean out your medicine cabinet, especially if you have children. Young children may confuse it with something to eat or drink and keeping unneeded medications with teenagers can lead to potential drug abuse.

Medications including prescriptions, over-the-counter drugs, veterinary medicine, vitamins, minerals and medication samples are all accepted. Medical equipment such as oxygen tanks, sharps, inhalers, thermometers, nebulizers and IV bags cannot be accepted.

The Medication Cleanout is sponsored by Brookshire’s. For more information, visit www.medicationcleanout.com.

