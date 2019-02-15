TYLER, Texas — Tyler Police are investigating an overnight aggravated robbery.

According to Tyler Police, on Thursday, February 14, they responded to a call at the Metro Food Mart, located on W. Gentry Parkway.

A black male suspect walked into the store and robbed the clerk at gunpoint of an undetermined amount of cash and then fled on foot.

The suspect is described as being 5’9” tall, around 180 pounds and in his early 30’s wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He was also wearing a blue bandanna covering his face and armed with a black handgun.

Anyone with information about the suspect involved in this case is urged to contact Tyler PD at 903-531-1000 or call Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF. Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspect(s) in this case or any felony crime.