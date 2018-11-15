SMITH COUNTY — The Tyler Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man they say attempted to rob a convenience store last week.

Police officers responded to a report of a robbery that occurred about 5:15 p.m. Friday to the City Fuel convenience store, 7205 South Broadway.

The initial investigation revealed a man entered the store with a knife and demanded money from the clerk. The man ran on foot from the store when he was not able to get any money.

Officers learned the man is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and has a thin build.

Video surveillance showed the man was wearing white pants, gloves and a long sleeve black shirt.

Contact the Tyler Police Department at at 903-531-1000, or Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833) with any information about the suspect.

Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.

