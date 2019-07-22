TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is investigating an early Monday morning aggravated robbery at a gas station.

According to Tyler PD, at around 4:45 a.m., officers responded to the Murphy USA gas and convenient store located at 187 West South Town Drive.

Officials say the store clerk said two black male suspects who had their faces covered entered the store with a hammer and crowbar. One suspect immediately went to the ATM machine while the other pulled the clerk away from the counter and onto the ground.

The two suspects forced entry into the ATM machine gaining access to the cash. The suspects then fled on foot.

Investigators were told by the regional manager of Murphy USA that this crime is similar to what happened in Lufkin and Houston on other dates.

Anyone with information about the suspects involved in this crime is urged to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833).

Crimestoppers will reward $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.