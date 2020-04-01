TYLER, Texas — Tyler Police Are investigating a homicide after a body was found in the trunk of a car.

According to Tyler Police, on January 4, at 12:54 a.m. a Tyler Police sergeant located a Volkswagen Jetta, that belong to a missing person, in the parking lot of the Townhouse Motel located at the 2400 block of East Gentry.

Inside the trunk of the car was the body of the missing person.

Johnny Bradley Osburn was at the location and detained and interviewed by investigators.

Osburn has been charged with first degree murder and transported to the Smith County Jail where he is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

The identification of the victim will be released on a later date.