TYLER, Texas — Come Thursday you will probably have a hard time finding a parking space at Lindsey Park off Spur 364 for the city of Tyler's firework show.

Police will be blocking off all the main roads into the area once the show begins, which is no easy task, but Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Don Martin explains what they have planned.

"Approximately at 9 p.m. we're going to be shutting roads down. What that means is we're right here at 364 on [Loop 323], this will be shut down to everything going westbound," Martin said.

Once the city's fireworks begin, TPD will be closing off access to the Lindsey park area for non-residents.

"[Spur] 364 and [state highway] 31, all southbound will be shut down to the park same time, 9 p.m.," Martin said.

Once the fireworks are over, access to the area will still be restricted and police will be directing exit traffic in mandatory directions.

"Everything will be coming out [spur] 364 under the loop [323] will be shooting all these area parking lots out Greenbrier Road to [state highway] 31, other people that will park in this area will be forced out [spur] 364 to [state highway] 31. And then if you're parked over by the ballparks, you'll probably go south on [spur] 364 towards [state highway] 155," Martin said.

Outside of their Lindsey Park traffic control, TPD will be out in multiple other areas.

"We have some officers that are signed out to the Cascades for their fireworks show, we have an officer assigned to Holly Tree for their firework show, we have several officers assigned out to Lake Tyler for the whole weekend just to monitor what's going on out there," Martin said.

At the end of the day, Martin says they do not want to ruin anyone's Independence Day, so if you follow the law, everyone will have a good time.

"We're going to make sure everyone has a fun time, safe time." But, Martin added, "If someone's out there that is unruly or violating the law, we're going to deal with those situations."