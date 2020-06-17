The Tyler Police Department is warning the public of a new phone scam.

According to a post made by Whitehouse police, the caller is claiming to be Lt. Paul Robeson with the Tyler Police Department. Robeson is the current Chief in Whitehouse.

The caller is claiming to that individuals are involved in a civil matter that needs urgent care and/or payment and asking for personal information or to meet.

“Residents should be aware that the Tyler Police Department will never contact them for payment of fines”” said Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh in a press release. “You should never share personal information (i.e. address, social security number, credit card number, etc.) over the phone and do not agree to meet someone who you are unsure of.”