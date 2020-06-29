Tyler Police warning public to avoid “jobs” requesting purchase of gift cards

The department has seen an increase in cases related to fictitious job claims.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department has seen an increase in the number of cases related to fictitious job claims.

According to the department, the scams typically begin with a Craig’s List ad for a job.

The person is then asked to buy gift cards from different locations and report the numbers back to the “employer”.

After the check deposited for the “job” turns out to be fraudulent.

“Please be aware that no reputable business will require payment of gift cards for employment for any reason,” said Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh in an email.