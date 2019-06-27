TYLER, Texas — From cars to trains, buses, and airplane flights, knowing how to get to your destination is important.

That is why the Tyler Regional Airport is planning for the future by updating its master plan.

"It enables us to plan out for future growth, airline development of commercial airlines service development, general aviation developed a lot of different aspects," airport manager Davis Dickson said.

The Tyler City Council approved for Dickson to apply for a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration, which will pay 90% of the cost for updates.

The last master plan was made in 2005 and included the Runway 422 project that opened earlier this year.

Dickson says he has already seen an increase in people coming to the airport because of the project. With the addition of flights from Frontier Airlines starting July 2, he is expecting even more.

"They reported that their first flight going out is heavily loaded," Dickson said. "And surprisingly when the first one coming in from them Denver is full."

Future developments Dickson would also like to see updates to the terminal building.

"Growth in that commercial air service," Dickson said. "And that growth in that corporate aircraft and general aviation. But also I see that potential for maybe a flight school."