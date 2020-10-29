Tyler City Police Department to host porch pirate prevention seminar ahead of holiday season

One in five Americans have had their packages stolen from their doorstep this year, the Tyler City Police Department is hoping to prevent that from happening locally

TYLER, Texas — Ahead of the holiday season, the Tyler City Police Department will be hosting a seminar to show the community how they can prevent porch pirates from swiping packages from their doorsteps.

"Christmas is coming up and people start ordering early, it's going to get busy," Andy Erbaugh, Tyler City Police Public Information Officer said.

He said this year alone they have already had numerous reports of people stealing packages from their front porch. It's a common crime that can be prevented, he said.

The police department is teaming up with Flock Security, a license plate reading company, to show the community how they can help.