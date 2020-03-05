TYLER, Texas — While some are excited that Texas is slowly reopening, others think the state isn't moving fast enough.

Around 100 people gathered in front of Tyler City Hall on Saturday and marched to the square in Downtown Tyler to voice their displeasure.

"The way that we're opening up Texas is not good enough," said Natalia Gibson, Co-Founder of East Texas Freedom Coalition. "We need to be open 100%."

From chants of "facts not fear," to "[the] media is the virus," protesters' main message is Phase I of Texas' reopening plan isn't good enough.

Gibson says even with some restrictions being lifted across Texas, it's not enough to make up for all the people who have lost their jobs.

"There have been so many people affected by all these unnecessary closures and we want to make sure that people can get back to their livelihoods," said Gibson.

One person affected by the restrictions is Matt Bares, owner of Bares Taekwondo Fitness in Tyler, who is not allowed to open under the current guidelines.

"We have one option," said Bares. "Go back to work - open our business - the other option is go out of business and lose everything. So we're going back to work."

Despite restrictions that don't allow Bares to reopen, he says that he can't afford to wait.

"We are open, we opened on Monday," said Bares. "Gyms are supposed to be opening possibly May 15, which is what we're classified as. It's too little, too late."

The protesters included others from outside of East Texas, too.

Kevin Whitt is a hairstylist at Salon A la Mode in Dallas; he came to Tyler as an invited speaker to share his thoughts on the virus.

"The mainstream media is getting fear out and it's caused mass hysteria," said Whitt. "We hope to accomplish that people will see this and the other business owners, small business owners, will go back to work and quit living in fear."

Some protesters were loud about their thoughts on the virus while others used the opportunity to spread conspiracy theories.

"We will not comply with your orders," said Whitt. "Until you give us the 'OK' to completely open Texas, we will continue to do this and we will get bigger and louder."