TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Public Libraries have a mission to meet its visitors' needs for information, education, and recreation through access to library resources.

In order to help people with a topic they might feel uncomfortable asking about, the library has placed a new helpful shelf on the first floor.

"We've relocated and updated some of our information on obtaining citizenship within the United States," city librarian Ashley Taylor said.

Previously, books about citizenship were located on the second floor with the non-fiction and not grouped together.

"Now that they're front and center on the first floor, more of those information, more of those items are getting checked out," Taylor said.

The Smith County Area Libraries Together provided the Tyler Public Library with a $500 grant to not only create a shelf about citizenship but also put together kits.

"To study for the citizenship tests for our patrons," Taylor explained.

The shelf is not the only new thing at the library, the money was also used to create a citizenship board. It sits in the front lobby with pamphlets about the naturalization process, voting information, and business cards for the Hispanic American Association Alliance of East Texas.

"We have a high population for Hispanics in the community, as well as Indian and Chinese," Taylor said. "We're trying to make sure that we have information on obtaining citizenship for our citizens within the city and county."