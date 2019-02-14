TYLER, Texas — According to the Texas Lottery, a Tyler resident won $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch game, Million Dollar Loteria.

The ticket was purchased at Tiger Express #7, located at 304 East Main Street in Whitehouse. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the third of five top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Million Dollar Loteria offers more than $90.1 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.31, including break-even prizes