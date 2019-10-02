TYLER, Texas — As the low temperatures affect us all here in East Texas, shelters like the Salvation Army are hard at work preparing to keep people warm.

The Salvation Army is a 200 bed facility, but with the temperature dropping they've been setting up overflow areas for anyone who needs a place to stay.

"We make sure we have our cots ready, we make sure that we have our staff ready," said Trevisia Chevis, social services manager for the Salvation Army. "Anything that we can to prepare for those that are coming in."

Ensuring that no matter how many people show up no one will be turned away. The Salvation Army is a 24/7 shelter where people can stay for a few days.

Chevis said, the shelter welcomes anyone who does not have a warm place to sleep.

But with the increase of people staying, the Salvation Army is in need of help with items for the cold weather.

"We accept new or gently used any items that they would like to donate would be greatly appreciated," Chevis said. "Blankets, socks, gloves, scarves, anything that we can to prepare for those coming in."

To see a list of items the Salvation Army is in need of click here.