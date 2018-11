TYLER TEXAS — The Holiday Shuttle Route 6 Orange will begin service Monday, Nov.19 and will operate until Saturday, Dec. 29. Hours of operation on weekdays are 11:20 a.m. to 6:36 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday 11:20 a.m. until 5:53 p.m.

Additional bus stop times and route information can be found on the Transit website www.tylerbus.org, map included.

Beginning the Friday after Thanksgiving, Tyler Transit will run on a Saturday schedule 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

