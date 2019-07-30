TYLER, Texas — Dozens of people in El Paso rallied Monday in front of a United States Customs and Border Protection station to protested against current immigration laws, like the "Remain in Mexico" policy. Meaning asylum seekers are taken to border cities in Mexico while they wait for their court hearings in the United States.

Tyler native Dalila Reynosa with Justice for our Neighbors was there to support migrants and raise awareness.

Reynolds often travels to the border cities and describes it as an eye-opener. She says she wants more humane policies, “all people should be treated with love."

"The immigration crisis is real-life," Reynosa said. It’s happening behind people’s backyards in border cities.

Though it may not be a crisis in our backyard here in Tyler, she wants people to help continue to advocate for new immigration laws even if it does not affect them directly.

Reynosa strongly believes it's time for people to speak out.

"Its time for us to go to visit our representatives our congresspeople that implement these policies these inhumane policies,” she said.

Reynosa plans to use her voice and experiences to speak with Congressman Louie Gohmert about the immigrant crisis next week.