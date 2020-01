TYLER, Texas — Tyler Police is looking for a female involved in an aggravated robbery.

According to the Tyler Police Department, the woman was described as a heavy set black female that appears to be bald.

She was last seen leaving in a white 4-door passenger car with a paper plate.

If anyone recognizes the female they’re asked to contact Detective A. Molina at 903-531-1097 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833