TYLER, Texas —

In the past several months, there have been some recent changes to Tyler's Downtown Square.

"When I come downtown I really love it down here," Tyler resident Tyler said. "It's beautiful."

Among the newest additions to the area are two new restaurants: Chick-Fil-A and Pizzeria by Pietro's.

Tyler Chick-fil-a at Downtown Square

Tyler Pizzeria

"Now I'm seeing a lot more community vibes," Tyler resident Daniel Poe said. "Places where people can actually hang out."

In addition to the two new eateries, there are two other projects in the works at Plaza Tower including a retail center and a downtown location for True Vine Brewery.

Construction to the Plaza Tower is expected to be completed at the end of summer 2019.

"Construct a new retail facade, a new store front," Plaza Tower manager Garnett Brookshire said. "We didn't want that facade to be just plain looking we wanted it to be something nice to look at.”

During construction, the Plaza Tower is working with the City of Tyler to get a wall painted in front of the construction.

Plaza Tower Art Wall before painting begins

Eight people were chosen to paint the wall including local artist Sylvia Morse.

Sylvia Morse painting at Plaza Tower Wall

"I was taking a painting a class at TJC and a friend of mine, who is a local artist, she paints hummingbirds so she was my inspiration," Morse said. "So I'm thanking her for that."

Also among the artists working on the project is the mother-daughter team of Dawn and Olivia Felton.

Dawn and Olivia Felton in front of Plaza Tower

"I've always tried to install art in my kids. I got picked for Hillside and they started painting and drawing," Felton said. "Art is in our family. We've done it. We do it together. We like to be creative and be a part of Tyler."

Olivia says her mother was the inspiration behind entering the contest.

“Probably my mom. She really wants to be an artist,” Olivia said.

Olivia is painting a garden bus while Dawn paints the Plaza Tower with a garden in front.

Olivia painting at Tyler Plaza

Olivia's Garden Bus

Dawn Felton's Painting at Plaza Tower

The artists are still in the process of painting the wall, which is expected be finished Saturday.