The Kilgore Bulldogs, Wells Pirates and the Linden-Kildare Tigers will compete for baseball glory in Central Texas this week.

All three teams are scheduled to play in the University Interscholastic League semifinals on Wednesday with the chance to play for a state title Thursday.

New Home (19-2) vs. Wells (16-8)

1A Semifinals

June 5, 2019

9 a.m.

Dell Diamond

The winner of this contest will take on the winner of D'Hanis vs. Dodd City on Thursday, June 6, at 9 a.m. at Dell Diamond for the 1A State Championship.

Fans can also catch the game from home on the NFHS Network.

Live stats will be available through Stat Broadcast.

Valley Mills (28-6) vs. Linden-Kildare (20-9)

2A Semifinals

June 5, 2019

4 p.m.

Dell Diamond

The winner of this contest will take on the winner of Dallardsvile Big Sandy vs. Albany on Thursday, June 6, at 12 p.m. at Dell Diamond for the 2A State Championship.

Fans can also catch the game from home on the NFHS Network.

Live stats will be available through Stat Broadcast.

Kilgore (32-7) vs. Sweeny (30-9)

4A Semifinals

June 5, 2019

1 p.m.

UFCU Disch-Falk Field

The winner of this contest will take on the winner of Argyle vs. Le Vernia on Thursday, June 6, at 6:30 p.m. at UFCU Disch-Falk Field for the 4A State Championship.

Fans can also catch the game from home on the NFHS Network.

Live stats will be available through Stat Broadcast.

All tournament and day tickets will be available for purchase at each site (Dell Diamond and UFCU Disch-Falk Field).

For more spectator information, click here.