The Kilgore Bulldogs and Wells Pirates will compete for baseball glory in Central Texas this week.

Both teams are scheduled to play in the University Interscholastic League semifinals on Wednesday with the chance to play for a state title Thursday.

New Home (19-2) vs. Wells (16-8)

1A Semifinals

June 5, 2019

9 a.m.

Dell Diamond

The winner of this contest will take on the winner of D'Hanis vs. Dodd City on Thursday, June 6, at 9 a.m. at Dell Diamond for the 1A State Championship.

Fans can also catch the game from home on the NFHS Network.

Live stats will be available through Stat Broadcast.

Kilgore (32-7) vs. Sweeny (30-9)

4A Semifinals

June 5, 2019

1 p.m.

UFCU Disch-Falk Field

The winner of this contest will take on the winner of Argyle vs. Le Vernia on Thursday, June 6, at 6:30 p.m. at UFCU Disch-Falk Field for the 4A State Championship.

Fans can also catch the game from home on the NFHS Network.

Live stats will be available through Stat Broadcast.

All tournament and day tickets will be available for purchase at each site (Dell Diamond and UFCU Disch-Falk Field).

For more spectator information, click here.