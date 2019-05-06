The road to the state final has come to an end for the Wells Pirates.

The New Home Leopards defeated Wells 12-2 in six innings Wednesday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. This will mark New Home's first appearance in the UIL baseball state final.

The game lasted 2 hours and 49 minutes and was played in front of a crowd of 1,476 fans.

Wells finished the season with a 16-9 record.

MORE EAST TEXAS ACTION

Kilgore (32-7) vs. Sweeny (30-9)

4A Semifinals

June 5, 2019

1 p.m.

UFCU Disch-Falk Field

The winner of this contest will take on the winner of Argyle vs. Le Vernia on Thursday, June 6, at 6:30 p.m. at UFCU Disch-Falk Field for the 4A State Championship.

Fans can also catch the game from home on the NFHS Network.

Live stats will be available through Stat Broadcast.

Valley Mills (28-6) vs. Linden-Kildare (20-9)

2A Semifinals

June 5, 2019

4 p.m.

Dell Diamond

The winner of this contest will take on the winner of Dallardsvile Big Sandy vs. Albany on Thursday, June 6, at 12 p.m. at Dell Diamond for the 2A State Championship.

Fans can also catch the game from home on the NFHS Network.

Live stats will be available through Stat Broadcast.

All tournament and day tickets will be available for purchase at each site (Dell Diamond and UFCU Disch-Falk Field).

For more spectator information,