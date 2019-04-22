BEAUMONT, Texas — A $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Beaumont will soon expire. A Quick Pick ticket matching five of the six numbers drawn for the Oct. 27, 2018 drawing was purchased at Exxpress Mart #29, located at 1650 W. Cardinal Drive, in Beaumont, but the $1 million prize has not been claimed. The deadline to claim the prize is April 25 at 5 p.m. CT. The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (8-12-13-19-27), but not the Powerball number (4).

“We encourage our Powerball players to take another look at their ticket, check the numbers again and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket and contact us,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

A ticket holder forfeits any claim to a prize for a draw game after the expiration of the 180th day following the draw date. The deadline may be extended for a period of time for certain "eligible" military personnel. Unclaimed prizes revert back to the state for programs authorized by the Texas Legislature.