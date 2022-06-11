A disturbing video circulating on social media shows a white student hitting and using racial slurs at a Black woman who was working the residence hall’s front desk.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A University of Kentucky student has been arrested after allegedly physically and verbally assaulting another student who was working as a desk clerk.

A disturbing video circulating on social media shows the white student hitting and using racial slurs at a Black woman who was working the residence hall’s front desk.

She was later identified as Sophia Rosing through the College Fashionista – a digital community for college-aged fashion and beauty influencers. They released a statement after the video of Rousing went viral.

“We vehemently denounce this abhorrent behavior and do not condone racism or hate in any form. We unapologetically stand in support of BIPOC communities and affirm that Black lives matter.”

Rosing was removed from their community and have terminated her affiliation with their programs.

UK President Eli Capiluto also responded to the video saying Rosing was arrested Sunday and they are conducting their own investigation.

“We condemn this behavior and will not tolerate it under any circumstance. The safety and well-being of our community has been — and will continue to be — our top priority."

Rosing was charged with intoxication in a public place, assault, assault of a police officer, and disorderly conduct.