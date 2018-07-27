FRANKSTON — Mary Morgan was active with her church, Frankston Church of Christ.

She attended church three times a week. Morgan also taught children's Sunday school, wrote letters to inmates for the church's prison ministry and remained active.

"The 10 years that I have been the minister in Frankston she is best I can recall, she has only missed one Wednesday night," said Pastor Don Canter.

Morgan lived a unique lifestyle. She did not have television, air conditioning and she walked a quarter mile everyday to a spring for water.

Canter said he expected Morgan to live for many years.

"All of us are in shock you know she was such a dear person to us and we had the privilege and joy of being with her so much and now we are being robbed," Canter said.

Morgan died tragically on Tuesday afternoon.

She was getting her tires changed when she decided to walk across Highway 175 to the Dairy Queen for lunch.

At the same time a driver of an 18 wheeler stopped at a gas station. While he was inside the store, the truck started rolling and killed Morgan.

Morgan has one son and three daughters who live in East Texas.

Her funeral will be tomorrow at the Church of Christ at 1 p.m. A visitation will be before the service at 12:30.

"I just know that she will be greatly missed," Canter said.

