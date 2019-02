LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview family says a beloved special needs man known around town, specifically in the Spring Hill area, as "Sheriff Garrett" has been located after he went missing on Tuesday.

Prior to being located, Kenneth "Sherriff" Garrett was last heard from on Tuesday, around 8:30 p.m.

Garrett, a staple in the Spring Hill community, is known to walk around north Longview wearing a cowboy hat and law enforcement badge.