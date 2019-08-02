PRICE, Texas — Carlisle Independent School District will dismiss students at 2 p.m. on Friday following a lockdown initiated by the Rusk County Sheriff's Office earlier this morning.

According to Sgt. David Roberts, a rumor of a shooting threat at Carlisle ISD began to spread on social media and panicked parents started arriving in droves to pick their children up from school.

Sgt. Roberts tells CBS19 there was no shooter, nor is there currently, and the lockdown was implemented for the sole purpose of controlling the flow of students and parents going in and out of the school.

CISD says buses will run at the time school is let out.

"If you choose to pick your child up early please feel free to do so," the district said in a statement.

District officials say they have made every effort to cooperate with law enforcement in regards to this incident.