LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department has determined the smell of natural gas that prompted evacuations and road closures in the area of West Marshall Avenue and Scenic Drive on Thursday was actually salt water.

Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May tells CBS19 when crews arrived on scene, they discovered a mist coming off one of the pipes on a nearby gas well.

They erred on the side of caution and implemented evacuation procedures and closed off West Marshall Avenue from Scenic Drive to Silver Falls Road.

May says the odor was actually pressurized salt water escaping into the atmosphere.

Traffic has since been reopened and crews have cleared the scene.