LUFKIN, Texas — According to the Lufkin Police Department, detectives have identified the suspect in the ice cream licking case.

The suspect is a juvenile out of the San Antonio area with ties to Lufkin through her boyfriends family.

Since the suspect is a juvenile her identity will remain protected under section 58.104 of the Texas Family Code.

The case will be turned over to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

-------------------------------------------

Lufkin Police Department is investigating the viral video of a woman licking Blue Bell ice cream and putting it back in the display case.

The video hit social media on June 28, which launched an investigation that led from Walmart stores in San Antonio to Houston and eventually Lufkin.

Early this week social media commenters identified the woman seen licking a half-gallon of “Tin Roof” as being from San Antonio. That lead San Antonio law enforcement to believe it was one of their Walmart stores. A store display case matching the one in the video could not be found.

The search then went to Houston Walmart stores after investigators learned the identified woman was possibly living with a boyfriend in that area. Again, a store display case matching the one in the video could not be found.

Earlier this morning, Blue Bell corporate instructed all of its division managers to see if they could identify the store location. Within an hour of the corporate plea, a Lufkin division manager called saying he believed it was Lufkin Walmart. He based this on the store’s unique merchandising which matched the video.

At 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, Blue Bell contacted Lufkin police, saying they believed the viral video took place in the Lufkin Walmart store and they had retrieved what they believed to be the tainted container of ice cream.

By 4 p.m., detectives had obtained surveillance video placing a woman matching the suspect description in the Lufkin store on June 28 around 11 p.m.

Lufkin Police Department

Detectives believe they have the woman identified and the investigation is ongoing.

Once the woman is identified, police say a warrant will be issued for her arrest on a charge of second-degree felony tampering with a consumer product.

While detectives continue to work through the holidays on this case. They are also focusing on identifying the male in the green shirt.

Appropriate charges will be filed, according to Lufkin Director of Public Safety Gerald Williamson.

“Our biggest concern is consumer safety – in that regard we are glad to see the tainted product off the shelves,” Williamson said. “We are recommending that as a precaution Blue Bell remove products from the Lufkin Walmart shelves until our investigation is complete.”

If anyone has information call the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356 or CrimeStoppers at 936-639-TIPS.