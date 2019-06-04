COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Brazos County Health District said there is no further risk of measles for customers who visited Chuy's in College Station on March 29th.

Health Department Officials in Indiana initially warning that patrons of Chuys's on Harvey Road may have been exposed to measles, after a case diagnosed in Indiana was discovered to have College Station ties.

According to a tweet from the Brazos County Health District, the 21 day incubation period for measles expired on April 22nd. No cases of measles were reported in Brazos County during that period.

There are no other known measles exposure sites in Brazos County.

That said, if you believe you have been exposed to measles, doctors recommend you call ahead to the Emergency Room or doctor's office, so as to not expose other patients.

In Texas, a measles case was recently discovered in the Dallas County area, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 15.

Measles is a highly contagious, infectious disease that causes rashes and a fever. Those who have not received the preventative MMR vaccine may be at risk of exposure.