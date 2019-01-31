ORE CITY, Texas — Ore City Independent School District has announced classes at the elementary school will again be canceled on Friday, February 1, due to illnesses.

According to OCISD Superintendent Lynn Heflin, about 50 students were out sick on Monday. On Tuesday, more than 100 students fell ill. By the end of Tuesday, due to checkouts, attendance was below 70 percent.

RELATED: UPDATE: Ore City ISD cancels elementary school classes for Thursday due to illnesses

Normally, the attendance at Ore City Elementary is around 95 percent.

Heflin says the students had a wide range of symptoms including flu-like symptoms, high fever and vomiting. Others had strep throat.

Meanwhile, the district is working to disinfect the entire school with a recommended spray.

RELATED: Malakoff ISD cancels classes for Friday due to illnesses, bridge construction.

The cancellation only affects the elementary campus.

Classes will continue as normal on Monday, February 4.

RELATED: DeKalb ISD cancels classes for Thursday, Friday due to flu outbreak