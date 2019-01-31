PALESTINE, Texas — The Palestine Police Department has arrested a Palestine Independent School District teacher for an alleged improper relationship between an educator and a student.

According to Palestine ISD, police arrested Lauren Stewart, 25, on Thursday afternoon. She was a first-year teacher and coach at Palestine Junior High, according to the PISD website.

According to PISD, administrators were recently notified of the reported relationship between Stewart and an "adult high school student."

The district says they immediately began investigating the situation and determined there was enough cause to continue in a more thorough manner.

Over the past few days, Palestine ISD has worked with the PPD in regards to this matter.

"At this time, we have confirmed inappropriate actions on the part of the teacher involving text messaging and an off-campus relationship," the district said in a statement. "The teacher remains on suspension at this time, and the termination process will begin by Friday. Palestine ISD thanks the Palestine Police Department for the excellent work they have done on this matter, and we will continue working with law enforcement throughout the remainder of this case."

Palestine ISD says they provide initial and ongoing training for all staff members in regards to appropriate and inappropriate behavior with students.