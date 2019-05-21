TYLER, Texas — Police have identified a man they say shot a woman at a Tyler apartment complex Tuesday morning.

According to the TPD, the shooting occurred at the Liberty Arms Apartments, located at 2601 North Broadway Avenue, around 7:40 a.m.

When police arrived on scene, they found Jacklyn Radway, 36, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest area. Police tell CBS19 she was taken to a Tyler medical center in serious condition with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say the woman was home with her children when the suspect, identified as Patrick Daniels, 33, shot her. The TPD say Daniels is the father of the victim's children.

According to police, they located Daniels' SUV at his parents' house in the 11300 block of Grubbs Street, just east of Tyler Pipe, where they believe the suspect lives.

A search warrant was executed, but authorities were unable to locate Daniels or his parents.

An arrest warrant has been issued charging Daniels with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence).

If you have any information on Daniels' whereabouts, please contact the TPD or Tyler Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833.