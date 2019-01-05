TYLER, Texas — A 42- inch sewer main collapsed Tuesday afternoon at the City of Tyler Water Utilities plant which spilled more than 100,000 gallons of domestic sewage.

According to the City of Tyler, as of 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, pumps have stopped and diverted the flow of wastewater into Blackfork Creek. The city says crew members will continue to assess the damage for a repair plan on the 42-inch sewer main.

The discharge was due to the collapse of a 42-inch sewer main in the creek bank caused by erosion from heavy rainfall. The spill occurred about 300 yards northwest of 1630 West Northwest Loop 323 around 5 p.m.

The city took the following actions:

Appropriate local governmental officials have been notified: Yes TCEQ regional office has been notified: Yes The spill has been contained: No (Pumps and equipment are in route) Increased monitoring of water supply systems has been initiated: Yes Corrective Action: Emergency repairs of the 42-inch pipe are being coordinated with Shull Construction. Clean-up activities are underway: Yes. Tyler Water Utilities will continue to monitor the water quality conditions upstream and downstream of the discharge for the next few days to ensure that the water quality in Black Fork Creek has not been compromised. Other: The spill will be contained by the installation of by-pass pumps.

Residents may wish to take the following personal precautions: