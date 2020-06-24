Upshur County Sheriff’s Office denial of game room applications upheld

The game room permit applications were denied due to misleading information provided with the applications.

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office decision to not issue three game room applications was upheld by Upshur County Game Room Hearing Examiner Don Gross.

According to the sheriff’s office, Henry Fox was denied three game room permits due to misleading information provided with the applications.

Fox, along with Randall Rudd, had appealed the sheriff’s office decision to deny the applications due to misleading information regarding contributions being made to area law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office, along with other agencies in the area, had not received any donations from the applicants as listed on the application, according to the sheriff’s office.

An investigation found that the listed donations were made by the Upshur County Crime Stoppers organization, not the Fox or Rudd.

Fox and Rudd have donated to the Upshur County Crime Stoppers organization. But the organization is not governed by County of Upshur officials.

Fox and Rudd have 30 days from the Examiners ruling to appeal the decision to the 115 District Court.