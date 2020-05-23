UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a male after his body was found off Crabapple Road a mile away from Farm-To-Market Road 1404.

According to the sheriff’s office, a passerby called the office just after noon on Saturday to report the body.

The male appeared to be white with long hair, a beard and was fully clothed.

The sheriff’s office has no missing persons cases that fit the description and time frame of death.

An autopsy has been ordered.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office at 903-843-2541.